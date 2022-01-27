Prudential Financial (PRU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect Prudential Financial to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $111.78 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $77.27 and a 12-month high of $117.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.04.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 54,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $6,102,791.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,401 shares of company stock valued at $16,824,041 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Prudential Financial stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,576,000. Institutional investors own 56.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

