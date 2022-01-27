Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Prudential (LON:PRU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,680 ($22.67) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.97% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,640 ($22.13) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,879 ($25.35) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. HSBC set a GBX 1,825 ($24.62) price objective on Prudential in a research report on Monday, January 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,720 ($23.21) price target on Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,964 ($26.50) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,736.27 ($23.43).

PRU opened at GBX 1,254 ($16.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £34.44 billion and a PE ratio of -18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43. Prudential has a 1 year low of GBX 1,158 ($15.62) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,598.50 ($21.57). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,304.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,394.71.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

