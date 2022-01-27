PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) Stock Price Down 4.2%

PT Adaro Energy Tbk (OTCMKTS:ADOOY) dropped 4.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27. Approximately 6,940 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average daily volume of 3,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.59.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3991 per share. This is a boost from PT Adaro Energy Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 6.85%.

PT Adaro Energy Tbk engages in the integrated coal mining, logistics, and power businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining and Trading, Mining Services, Logistics, and Others. The Coal Mining and Trading segment produces and distributes thermal coal. The Mining Services segment provides exploration, drilling, transportation, logistical support, and overburden mining removal services.

