PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF) Stock Price Down 4.3%

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)’s stock price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.10.

About PT Kalbe Farma Tbk. (OTCMKTS:PTKFF)

PT Kalbe Farma Tbk engages in the development, distribution, and trading of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following divisions: Prescription Pharmaceutical, Consumer Health, Nutritionals, and Distribution and Logistic. The Prescription Pharmaceutical division offers generic drugs, branded generics, and licensed drugs, which are distributed to hospitals, pharmacies, and drug stores.

