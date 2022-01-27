Public Sector Pension Investment Board Acquires 25,700 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 22.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 151.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 9,992 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $255,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,446,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,174,906. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BKR opened at $27.52 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 119.65 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 313.04%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

