Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

NYSE:MKC opened at $91.94 on Thursday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

