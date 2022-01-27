Public Sector Pension Investment Board Boosts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 264,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VGR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,088,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,484,000 after buying an additional 831,801 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vector Group by 305.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,350,000 after buying an additional 789,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Vector Group by 120.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,085,000 after buying an additional 351,590 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Vector Group by 1,773.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 283,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 268,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vector Group by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 740,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,467,000 after buying an additional 267,620 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.04.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

