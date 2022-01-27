Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameren by 4.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,602,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,412,000 after acquiring an additional 185,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,126,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $250,277,000 after acquiring an additional 50,722 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AEE opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.34. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $69.79 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total value of $4,976,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.17.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

