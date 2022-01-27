Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $3.33 Million Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,986 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Capital International Investors increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,932,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,741,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 983,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $143,515,000 after purchasing an additional 764,922 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 1,478.6% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 803,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,650,000 after purchasing an additional 752,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,891.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 522,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,092,000 after acquiring an additional 495,937 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director M Shan Atkins sold 3,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $471,916.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total value of $11,691,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $172.50 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.78.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $136.95 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.89 and a 12 month high of $164.28. The company has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

