Public Sector Pension Investment Board Makes New Investment in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,760 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 138.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,244 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,962 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 109.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,892 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRA opened at $56.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.67 and a 12-month high of $96.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.92.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.99 per share, for a total transaction of $579,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Strategic Education from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

