Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 490 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 1,625.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 397,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,925,000 after purchasing an additional 374,692 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 22,946.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 114,501 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 34.8% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 369,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,074,000 after acquiring an additional 95,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 54.8% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 192,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,108 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $437.23 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.80 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 114.46 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.75 and a 200-day moving average of $496.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $459.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.30 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.13, for a total value of $2,700,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 65,421 shares of company stock worth $34,852,502. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TYL shares. TheStreet upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.95.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

