Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Receives $71.22 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $322,593.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $649,214.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,146 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock traded up $0.71 on Friday, hitting $65.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,698,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.58. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $67.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.79 and a 200-day moving average of $63.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -154.55%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

