Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PUGE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 20,572,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,172,469. Puget Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Puget Technologies
