Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) Short Interest Update

Puget Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PUGE) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 82.5% from the December 31st total of 37,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,535,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PUGE traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 20,572,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,172,469. Puget Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Puget Technologies

Puget Technologies, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry.

