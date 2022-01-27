PulteGroup Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 9,941 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,498% compared to the average volume of 622 call options.

Shares of PHM opened at $51.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. PulteGroup has a 52-week low of $42.31 and a 52-week high of $63.90.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PHM. Raymond James boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PHM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.