Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $7.67 and last traded at $7.81, with a volume of 2064930 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.50 to $7.60 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Purple Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.87.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

In other news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 439,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.81 per share, with a total value of $6,064,440.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Casey Kale Mcgarvey acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.48 per share, with a total value of $499,896.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,279,926 shares of company stock valued at $60,756,383. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,552,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,666,000 after purchasing an additional 188,411 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645,735 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,634,000 after purchasing an additional 527,447 shares during the period. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 21.5% in the second quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 2,119,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after acquiring an additional 374,708 shares during the period.

The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $522.71 million, a PE ratio of 130.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.68.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.