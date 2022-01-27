Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Issued By Piper Sandler

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RBB Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.09 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of RBB Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.85. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $29.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.59 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 23.2% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 482,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,415 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 30.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 375,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after acquiring an additional 88,079 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.77%.

RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

