Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Reduced by William Blair

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Crane in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the conglomerate will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. William Blair also issued estimates for Crane’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CR. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Crane in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

CR opened at $101.73 on Thursday. Crane has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.91.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $770.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Crane during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 215.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

