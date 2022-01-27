Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised by Analyst

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.33.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.69.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 13.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, General Counsel Jana J. Litsey sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $106,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 8,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $138,497.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 361,530 shares of company stock valued at $5,829,021. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 249,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,870 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 254.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,050,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 754,475 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth $1,932,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 62.5% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 97,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.1% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,156,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,043,000 after purchasing an additional 365,609 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

