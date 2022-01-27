Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a report released on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.91 EPS.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.22 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $88.20 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 52,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 53,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 19.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 36.5% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 71,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,174,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,505 shares of company stock valued at $7,137,348. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.16%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

