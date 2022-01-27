Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 billion. Phillips 66 had a positive return on equity of 3.44% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

PSX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of PSX opened at $85.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of -73.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.66. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $94.34.

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $163,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 68.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.