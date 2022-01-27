Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Wintrust Financial Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.78.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.50 and its 200-day moving average is $84.19. Wintrust Financial has a 52-week low of $60.07 and a 52-week high of $104.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $8,286,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 202,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,279,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 110.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,465,000 after buying an additional 58,796 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 180.6% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 177,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,285,000 after buying an additional 114,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $323,000. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alex E. Washington III purchased 4,500 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, for a total transaction of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

