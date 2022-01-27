Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Bloom Energy Co. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Bloom Energy in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.09). Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bloom Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

NYSE BE opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. Bloom Energy has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.15.

In related news, Director John T. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $1,374,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,009,000 after buying an additional 661,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,977,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,824,000 after purchasing an additional 359,597 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 362,680 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,814,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,635,000 after purchasing an additional 830,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,398,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after purchasing an additional 285,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

