Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Northern Trust Co. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) – Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Northern Trust in a research report issued on Sunday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now expects that the asset manager will earn $1.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.89. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $115.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. Northern Trust has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,505 shares of company stock worth $7,137,348. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

