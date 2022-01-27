Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Equinox Gold Corp. Cut by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) – Equities researchers at Cormark lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Equinox Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $245.13 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.94.

EQX stock opened at $5.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.26.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Equinox Gold in the second quarter valued at $115,000. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

