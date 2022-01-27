Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. Raised by US Capital Advisors (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Equities researchers at US Capital Advisors increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.24. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $13.75 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.80. The firm has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Amundi acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $270,982,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,273,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,484,263,000 after buying an additional 5,263,835 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 314.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,588,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after buying an additional 4,998,914 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 155.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,459,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,572,000 after buying an additional 3,322,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 9.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,240,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,433,000 after buying an additional 2,868,638 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Robert F. Vagt purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

