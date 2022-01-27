Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Issued By Raymond James

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alta Equipment Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ALTG. B. Riley boosted their price target on Alta Equipment Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alta Equipment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of ALTG opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. Alta Equipment Group has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $17.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55. The stock has a market cap of $444.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.10 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 36,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $492,749.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Colucci sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.31, for a total transaction of $40,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 183,166 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,760. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 605,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,964 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,630 shares during the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alta Equipment Group, Inc engages in the operation of equipment dealership platforms. It operates through the following segments: Material Handling; Construction Equipment; and Corporate. The Material Handling segment include sale, service, and rental of lift trucks and other material handling equipment in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana and New York.

