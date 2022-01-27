Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Comstock Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Comstock Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.65. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

CRK opened at $7.14 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $4.37 and a twelve month high of $11.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 35.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRK. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Comstock Resources during the second quarter worth about $23,945,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 139.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,584,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,251,000 after buying an additional 3,252,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 209.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 1,680,367 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comstock Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,043,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 57.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,672,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after buying an additional 1,344,266 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

