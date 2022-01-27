Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Goosehead Insurance, Inc Lowered by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Goosehead Insurance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GSHD. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America cut Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 237.24, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.45. Goosehead Insurance has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

In other news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 9,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $1,212,274.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $104,250.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock worth $24,585,573 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.