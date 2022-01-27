Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) Reduced by Analyst

Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) – Equities research analysts at BWS Financial reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Verso in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. BWS Financial currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Verso’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Verso from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSE:VRS opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 1.93. Verso has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $27.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Verso’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRS. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 27.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,935,000 after buying an additional 122,031 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after buying an additional 108,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth about $2,156,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,817,000 after buying an additional 71,448 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Verso in the third quarter worth about $1,440,000. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verso Company Profile

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

