Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Decreased by Analyst

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LULU. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $515.00 to $461.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $429.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $489.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $447.57.

Shares of LULU opened at $302.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $392.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $406.43. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market cap of $39.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.26.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 37,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $652,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 28,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,117,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.