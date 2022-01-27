Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) – Investment analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

PPBI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $39.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.70 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.54.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 40.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 163,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $34,398.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total value of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.94%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

