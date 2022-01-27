Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.65 million. The firm’s revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The company has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.19.

Several research analysts have commented on XM shares. Barclays cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Evercore ISI raised Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 161,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,293,786.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qualtrics International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

