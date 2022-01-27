Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) PT Lowered to $35.00

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12 month low of $22.72 and a 12 month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion and a PE ratio of -16.06.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Qualtrics International’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualtrics International will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Bachman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.75 per share, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 308,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,881,422.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 786,107 shares of company stock worth $25,414,450. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Qualtrics International by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.