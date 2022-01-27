RAB Capital Holdings Limited Acquires 359,000 Shares of Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) Stock

Black Iron Inc. (TSE:BKI) insider RAB Capital Holdings Limited bought 359,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$46,167.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,424,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$183,126.40.

RAB Capital Holdings Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, RAB Capital Holdings Limited bought 41,000 shares of Black Iron stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$5,330.00.

Shares of BKI stock opened at C$0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 7.38 and a quick ratio of 7.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$51.35 million and a P/E ratio of -3.95. Black Iron Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.13 and a 12-month high of C$0.76.

Black Iron (TSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Black Iron Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Iron Company Profile

Black Iron Inc operates as an iron ore exploration and development company. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shymanivske iron ore project, which covers an area of 2.56 square kilometers located in Krivyi Rih, Ukraine. Black Iron Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

