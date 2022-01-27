Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,943 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 12.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 49,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 17.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 289,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,588,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 410,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,043 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MKC stock opened at $91.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 52.67%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.25.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

