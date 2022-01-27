Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $335,000 Stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 247,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Universal Health Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,941 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Universal Health Services by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,481,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $216,863,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Universal Health Services by 17.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.38 and its 200 day moving average is $138.31.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

