Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $357,000 Stock Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 32.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,061 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,435 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $153,531,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 31.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,192,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,989,000 after buying an additional 1,475,443 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 84.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,432,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after buying an additional 1,116,022 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $72,991,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 109.0% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,967,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,863,000 after buying an additional 1,026,439 shares during the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FTV. Mizuho began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.31.

Shares of FTV opened at $69.63 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a 12-month low of $64.58 and a 12-month high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

