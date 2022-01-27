Rafferty Asset Management LLC Invests $271,000 in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,565 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 91,583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

PEBO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Peoples Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director Michael N. Vittorio purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO stock opened at $33.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $943.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.87. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.72 and a 1-year high of $36.75.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.23. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 17.38%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.57%.

Peoples Bancorp Profile

Peoples Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; commercial, consumer, real estate mortgage loans and lines of credit; debit and automated teller machine cards; credit cards for individuals and businesses; merchant credit card transaction processing services; corporate and personal trust services; safe deposit rental facilities; money orders and cashier’s checks; life, health, property and casualty insurance products; brokerage services; and custom-tailored fiduciary, employee benefit plans and asset management & administration services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.