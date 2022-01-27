Rafferty Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 27.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $283,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15,216.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 45,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 137.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 27,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.11% of the company’s stock.

ABTX opened at $44.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $900.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.00. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $33.89 and a one year high of $45.94.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $60.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Allegiance Bancshares Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

