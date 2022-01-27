Rage Fan 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23,649.00 (RAGE)

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 27th. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Rage Fan has a market cap of $393,714.73 and approximately $23,649.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rage Fan has traded down 31.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rage Fan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00049466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,519.04 or 0.06819554 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00053676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,865.13 or 0.99801576 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00053571 BTC.

Rage Fan Coin Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,719,938 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rage Fan should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rage Fan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rage Fan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.