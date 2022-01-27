Raymond James & Associates Buys 561 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Shutterstock were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSTK. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Evans sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.44, for a total transaction of $312,100.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,522 shares of company stock worth $21,433,840. 37.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SSTK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.40.

SSTK opened at $92.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.21 and a fifty-two week high of $128.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average of $110.78.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $194.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.84 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 23.73%. Shutterstock’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.00%.

Shutterstock, Inc engages in the operation of marketplace for licensed content. The firm licenses images, video, music, editorial assets, and custom content tailored to a brand’s needs. It operates through the Content Business and Other Category segments. The Content segment consists of Bigstock, Music, and Editorial.

