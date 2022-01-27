Raymond James & Associates Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Raymond James & Associates reduced its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,641 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 70.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.20 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a $0.032 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%.

