Raymond James & Associates Has $398,000 Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Raymond James & Associates lessened its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 59.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,485 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QFIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,494,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,675 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,742,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,446,000 after buying an additional 947,728 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 3,699,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,792,000 after acquiring an additional 796,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,298,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after acquiring an additional 676,754 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, CLSA increased their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

QFIN opened at $19.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.22. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.39 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is 19.78%.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

