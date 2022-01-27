Raymond James & Associates Purchases Shares of 45,690 AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in AvePoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVPT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 45,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvePoint in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AvePoint during the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tianyi Jiang purchased 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $250,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sophia Wu sold 32,000 shares of AvePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $203,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AvePoint in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvePoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

Shares of AvePoint stock opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.37. AvePoint, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $17.28.

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AvePoint, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

AvePoint, Inc provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers a suite of SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data. The company provides cloud solutions for Office 365, Salesforce, and Dynamics 365; and hybrid/on-prem products. It also offers advisory and implementation, maintenance and support, Microsoft Teams surge and advisory, migration as a service, and quick start services.

