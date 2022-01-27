Raymond James & Associates Raises Stock Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Standex International were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $145,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 41,723 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Standex International by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 16,382 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Standex International by 551.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 98,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Standex International alerts:

Shares of NYSE SXI opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Standex International Co. has a 12-month low of $80.26 and a 12-month high of $121.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.87.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.41 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SXI shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Standex International from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

In other Standex International news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 9,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $1,079,680.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $65,517.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,678 shares of company stock worth $2,418,085. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI).

Receive News & Ratings for Standex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.