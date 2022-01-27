Raymond James & Associates Takes Position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glynn Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,980,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,701,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.33% of the company’s stock.
In other news, COO Aman Narang sold 66,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $2,394,708.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 366,409 shares of company stock worth $11,426,891.
NYSE TOST opened at $19.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.92. Toast, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.
Toast (NYSE:TOST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Toast, Inc will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Toast
Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.
