Raymond James Boosts Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Price Target to $50.00

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Loop Capital started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $42.13 on Thursday. Silgan has a twelve month low of $35.61 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $842,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $44,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth $80,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the first quarter worth $190,000. 67.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

