Raymond James Comments on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:SNC)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.35. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.80 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank upped their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$42.69.

TSE:SNC opened at C$26.51 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of C$21.11 and a twelve month high of C$38.25. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. SNC-Lavalin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.21%.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

