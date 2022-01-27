Raymond James Cuts Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $28.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.45.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 2.07.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 219.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Gregg Scarlett acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,284,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,110,000 after acquiring an additional 887,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 200.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,612,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,864,619 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,746,000 after buying an additional 62,580 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,361,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $59,038,000 after purchasing an additional 283,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 11.6% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,165,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,125,000 after purchasing an additional 225,237 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

