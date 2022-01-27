Raymond James Increases Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target to $54.00

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th.

OZK stock opened at $47.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.46. Bank OZK has a 52 week low of $36.50 and a 52 week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $296.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 500,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

